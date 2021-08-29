Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 23,057 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.27% of Washington Federal worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

