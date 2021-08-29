Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329,092 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Hecla Mining worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,998 shares of company stock worth $1,547,122. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.