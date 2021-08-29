Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

CRUS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

