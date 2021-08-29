Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.28 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.