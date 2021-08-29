Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,485 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,026,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.