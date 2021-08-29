Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

