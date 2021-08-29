Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 18,471 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.37% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ESE opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

