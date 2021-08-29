Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.40 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

