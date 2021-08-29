Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

