Core Alternative Capital Has $8.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

