Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLABD traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 3.17. 56,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,295. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of 2.00 and a 12-month high of 5.00.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

