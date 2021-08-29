Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Corteva were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.18 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

