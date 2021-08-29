Cowen Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $101.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $98.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DELL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

