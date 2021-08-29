Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.