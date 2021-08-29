Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after buying an additional 1,142,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after buying an additional 1,047,779 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

