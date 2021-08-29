Creative Planning Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,298 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

