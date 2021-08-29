Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

