Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRECF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

