Critical Review: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Volatility & Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -1.73, suggesting that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 85.43 -$298.67 million ($2.51) -19.90 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -8.82

Vaxcyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -162.75% -40.77% -29.33% Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

