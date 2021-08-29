Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.50

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $146.97, with a volume of 11277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.10.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

