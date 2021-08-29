Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$18.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.24. 54,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,165. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

