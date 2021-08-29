Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CRWS stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

