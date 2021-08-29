Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 6,288 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

