Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,542,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in eBay by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.04. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

