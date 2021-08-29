Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 148,776 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $210.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $211.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

