Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

