Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.84. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

