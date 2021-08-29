Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

