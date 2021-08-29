Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 10,177 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $125,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $492,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

