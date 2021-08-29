Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,189.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

