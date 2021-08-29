Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,532 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $218,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

