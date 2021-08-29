Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

