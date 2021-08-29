Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 600,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,536. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

