Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.20, but opened at $41.15. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 1,280 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.