CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 1,282 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

