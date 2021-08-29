CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $8,348.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.