CX Institutional Buys 39 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,969.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

