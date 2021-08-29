CX Institutional Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,194. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AVB opened at $225.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $232.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

