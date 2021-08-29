CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

