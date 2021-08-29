CX Institutional Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CX Institutional cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $226.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $228.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

