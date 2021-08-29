CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 89,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,280. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.