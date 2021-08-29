Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DFIHY stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

