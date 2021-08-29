Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 566,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,873. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

