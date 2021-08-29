Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 258.3% in August

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the July 29th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DANOY stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

