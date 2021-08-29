Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Truist lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

DDOG stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $139.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,134,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock worth $183,349,674. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

