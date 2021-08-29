DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,989 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Garmin were worth $57,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.86. 619,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $176.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.