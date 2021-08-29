DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $69,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $222.65. 612,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

