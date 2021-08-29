DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $237.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

