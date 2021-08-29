DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $98.73 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670,984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Manulife Financial worth $98,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,103,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 251,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,833 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 2,814,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,679. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.