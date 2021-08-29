Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

