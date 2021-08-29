Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
